Dominican Sister of Peace Rosemary Kirsten, 93, dies

Dominican Sister of Peace Rosemary Kirsten, 93, died Dec. 18 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was a Dominican Sister of Peace for 72 years.

Sister Kirsten, a native of Chicago, ministered as a teacher in New York, Nebraska, Illinois and Puerto Rico. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as assistant librarian at Holy Rosary Academy. She also served in adult education and formation in the Archdiocese of Chicago.

She later became a social service worker and director in Illinois. Sister Kirsten moved to the Dominican Motherhouse in 2003 where she volunteered at the Motherhouse, Sansbury Care Center and at St. Catharine College. In 2014, she moved into Sansbury Care Center, where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews and members of her religious community.

Burial was Dec. 23 at the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Sansbury Care Center. Memorial gifts may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, visit oppeace.org.