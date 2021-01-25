Sister of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity Jane Feller dies at 77

Sister of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity Jane Feller, formerly Sister M. Faith, died Jan. 19 at Stella Niagara Health Center in Stella Niagara, N.Y. She was 77 and in her 56th year of religious life.

Sister Feller, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., served in education and social ministries in Kentucky, New York, New Jersey and Ohio.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Sister Feller served as a supervisor at South Louisville Community Ministries from 1991-2006. She also served at Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries as program manager from 2006-2010 and as an activities assistant in 2014. Sister Feller served on the staff of St. Martin of Tours Church’s Golden Arrow Center. She also ministered as a counselor at the Marion Adjustment Center in St. Mary, Ky.

She retired in Stella Niagara in 2016 and moved into the Stella Niagara Health Center in 2018.

She is survived by members of her community.

A private memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date with burial in the sisters’ cemetery in Stella Niagara.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, 4421 Lower River Road, Stella Niagara, N.Y., 14144.