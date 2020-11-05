Archdiocese unveils Daniel Rudd memorial marker in Bardstown cemetery

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, left, M. Annette Mandley-Turner, center, executive director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry and Father Terry Bradshaw unveiled the memorial marker at the grave of Rudd. (Photo by Ruby Thomas)
Carrie Stivers, a member of St. Monica Church in Bardstown, read from the Letter of St. Paul to the Galatians during a service prior to the unveiling of a memorial marker at the gravesite of Daniel Rudd at St. Joseph Cemetery, Nov. 1, All Saints’ Day. Deacon Steve Heil, who serves as a permanent deacon at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, from left, Father Terry Bradshaw, pastor of the St. Joseph, and Archbishop Kurtz looked on. Stivers — who helped to unveil the marker — said “I feel very humbled to be here and take part in this. I’ve heard about Daniel Rudd for years and I’m glad his story is out. It’s good for people of other faiths and races to hear this story especially during this time.” (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)
Father Terry Bradshaw, pastor of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., left, and Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz looked at the graves of relatives of Daniel Rudd at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bardstown Nov. 1, All Saints’ Day. The Archdiocese of Louisville unveiled a memorial marker at the grave of Rudd, who was born into slavery in 1854 on the Anatok Plantation in Bardstown. Rudd was baptized at St. Joseph where his family were active members of the parish. Rudd went on to become a civil rights leader and prominent journalist operating the first Black-owned newspaper, the American Catholic Tribune, in Cincinnati, in 1886. Archbishop Kurtz called Rudd a “hero” of the Catholic faith. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)