Sister of Providence Brigid Ann Bonner dies at 85

Sister of Providence

Brigid Ann Bonner

Sister of Providence Brigid Ann Bonner died July 23 at Mother Theodore Hall in St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind. She was 85 and had been a Sister of Providence for 67 years.

Sister Bonner ministered in education for 15 years in Indiana and Illinois. She then ministered in social work in Indiana and Kentucky for 28 years.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a social worker at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, Caritas Medical Center and Britthaven of South Louisville. She also volunteered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Vincent de Paul churches from 2010 to 2022.

Sister Bonner also ministered to the homeless in her retirement. From 2022 to 2025, she dedicated herself to the ministry of prayer at the motherhouse.

She is survived by a sister, Sister of Providence Eileen Rose Bonner, and a brother, Neil Bonner of California.

A wake will take place on July 30 at 2:30 p.m. in the motherhouse’s Church of the Immaculate Conception. A wake service will follow at 4:30 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated July 31 at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Burial will follow in the cemetery of the Sisters of Providence in St. Mary-of-the-Woods.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind., 47876.