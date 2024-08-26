Sister of Mercy Marie Ellen O’Bryan, a teacher and chaplain, dies at 86

Sister of Mercy Marie Ellen O’Bryan (formerly Sister Mary Warren) died at McAuley Convent in Cincinnati Aug. 16. She was 86 and recently celebrated her 70th anniversary as a Sister of Mercy.

Sister O’Bryan ministered in elementary and Montessori education in Louisville and Cincinnati. She later served as chaplain at hospitals in Lexington and Little Rock, Ark.

She was also a licensed massage therapist and Healing Touch practitioner and practiced these skills in roles at the former Sacred Heart Village, Volunteers of America and in hospital ministry. She was also a long-time member of St. William Church.

She is survived by her sister Lizanne O’Bryan and brother Robert L. O’Bryan and her Mercy Community.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at McAuley Convent at a later date. Burial of her cremains will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be sent to the attention of Lynn Poly, Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, 7262 Mercy Road, Omaha, NE. 68124-2389.