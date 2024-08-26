Archdiocesan News

Poster contest on care for creation opens

by

The Season of Creation, observed from Sept. 1 until the feast of St. Francis on Oct. 4, is the focus of a poster contest offered in the Archdiocese of Louisville. 

The Archdiocesan Creation Care Team invites Catholic school students in kindergarten through eighth grade to create posters promoting care for God’s creation. The 2024 poster theme is “All creatures are connected,” a theme of Pope Francis’ encyclical on creation, “Laudato Si’.”

Student winners in three divisions (kindergarten to second grade, third to fifth and sixth to eighth) will be selected from entries submitted by Sept. 20. 

A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the school with the highest percentage of student participation. Awards will be presented to the winning students and school at a reception following the Archdiocesan Green Mass Oct. 2 at St. Francis of Assisi Church. 
Each Catholic elementary school in the archdiocese is invited to submit five entries in each of the three divisions. For more information on the contest, contact creationcare@archlou.org.

Paul Hohman
Written By
Paul Hohman
