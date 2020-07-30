Sister of Charity Patricia Hill, an educator, dies

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Patricia Hill, formerly Patricia Marie, died July 28 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 88 and had been an SCN for 68 years.

Sister Hill served as an educator in Kentucky and Ohio where she taught primary grades from 1952 to 1972.

She earned a master’s degree in Montessori education at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1972. Inspired by the Montessori approach to education, Sister Hill founded the King Center Montessori School in Nazareth, Ky., in 1973. She taught at the center, now called the St. Joseph Montessori Children’s Center, for 46 years until her retirement in 2019.

Sister Hill also loved the arts and she served as a volunteer at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts for 40 years.

Sister Hill is survived by her sisters Martha Owens, Doris Lincoln and Evie Gallusser; her brothers Frankie Mills and Jerry Hill; nieces, nephews and members of her religious community.

Sister Hill will be buried in Nazareth Cemetery on Aug. 4. The prayer ritual will be filmed and shared. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O., Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.