Letter from the Archbishop — Collection for the Retirement Fund for Religious is Dec. 10-11

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On Dec. 10-11, our parishes will be conducting the Retirement Fund for Religious collection, an annual appeal that benefits nearly 25,000 elderly sisters, brothers and religious order priests. Our senior religious are a treasure — both for their service to our Church and for the ways their prayer and witness enrich our faith. “Planted in the house of the Lord, they shall flourish in the courts of our God. They shall bear fruit even in old age” (Ps 92:14-15).

As I reflect on the ministry of women and men religious — past and present — I am grateful for the ways they have shaped my own faith. I also value the tremendous service they have offered to our archdiocese. Perhaps you, too, recall an older religious who made a positive difference in your life.

Most senior religious worked many years for little pay, leaving their religious communities with a shortage of retirement savings. Rising healthcare costs and decreased income compound the challenge to meet day-to-day needs for medications, nursing assistance and other necessities. Donations to the Retirement Fund for Religious provide financial support that helps religious communities care for aging members while ensuring younger ones can continue the good works of their elders.

I understand you are asked to support many worthy causes. I invite you to give what you can. Most importantly, please pray for God’s continued blessing on all our women and men religious. Rest assured that they are praying for you. Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville