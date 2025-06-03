Sister of Charity of Nazareth Rose Andrew Waller dies at 94

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Rose Andrew Waller

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Rose Andrew Waller died on June 2. She was 94 and in her 74th year of religious life.

Sister Waller, a native of Louisville, was an alumnus of the old St. Peter School, Presentation Academy and Spalding University. She was the youngest of seven children — five of whom joined religious life.

She ministered in education in Kentucky, Tennessee, Massachusetts and Mississippi. She also ministered in community service at Nazareth Home and Maria Hall from 1995 to 2017. She also joined the apostolate of prayer.

She is survived by her extended family and members of her religious community.

The wake will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 4 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, Ky.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. June 5 in St. Vincent de Paul. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.