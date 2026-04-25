Safe environment workshops scheduled for May and June

All Archdiocese of Louisville employees and volunteers, including those serving in parishes and schools, who have contact with children (18 and under) are required to participate in a Safe Environment Training Workshop offered regularly by the archdiocese.

Upcoming workshops are as follows. All trainings begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

May 12 — St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the church.

May 18 — Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, in the gym.

May 19 — St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, in Schindler Hall.

May 27 — St. Joseph Church, Bardstown, Ky., in the school cafeteria.

May 30 at 9:30 a.m. — Spanish language — St. Edward Church, 9610 Sue Helen Drive, in the school cafeteria.

June 3 at 6 p.m. — Sacred Heart Ursuline Arts Center, 3113 Lexington Road.

June 8 — St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the church.

June 15 — St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road, in the church.

June 24 — Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, in the gym.

June 29 — St. James Church, Elizabethtown, Ky., in Batcheldor Hall.

For up-to-date schedule information, check www.archlou.org/safe. No registration is required. For more information about preventing sexual abuse and victim assistance efforts, email victimassistance@archlou.org.