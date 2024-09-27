Sister of Charity of Nazareth Molly Thompson dies at 85

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Molly Thompson died Sept. 25. She was 85 and in her 64th year of religious life.

Sister Thompson was born in Springfield, Ky., and graduated from Nazareth College and Spalding University.

She ministered in education in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. She also served at Nazareth Villages, an apartment facility located in Nazareth, Ky., for individuals with disabilities and individuals age 62 and older, as a social and pastoral associate for more than 20 years.

She also served as a community service coordinator for the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

She is survived by her sisters Elizabeth “Betty” Ludlow of Louisville and Charlotte Ann Thompson of Massachusetts, her extended family and members of her religious community.

The wake will be held on Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.