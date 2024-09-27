Official— Archbishop makes official clergy assignments

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following official assignments, effective Oct. 1, 2024, except where noted:

Administrator Pro Tempore

Reverend Steven D. Henriksen

Reverend Steven D. Henriksen will serve as administrator Pro Tempore of St. Boniface Church and as associate pastor of St. Frances of Rome Church. This appointment will be effective Oct. 1. His service as associate pastor of Holy Trinity Church will cease at that time.

Father Henriksen’s time will be split between service to St. Boniface and St. Frances of Rome. He will be scheduled to celebrate daily Masses and Saturday Vigil Masses at St. Frances of Rome, while also assuming the main responsibility of celebrating the two Sunday Masses at St. Boniface.

He will continue to celebrate monthly Masses at two area nursing homes within Holy Trinity’s boundaries while remaining available for funeral services and other sacramental needs for St. Boniface and St. Frances of Rome. He will reside in the rectory at St. Frances of Rome.

Father Henriksen, who was born in Clarinda, Iowa, studied at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology in Hales Corners, Wis. He was ordained on Feb. 2, 2013.

His most recent appointment has been as associate pastor of St. Frances of Rome while continuing as associate pastor of Holy Trinity. Prior to this assignment and since his ordination, he has been assigned to the Church of the Ascension, St. Michael Church and Holy Trinity.

Associate

Very Reverend David J. Carr will serve as associate rector of The Shrine of Saint Martin of Tours, coinciding with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Boniface Church.

Rev. Silvio J. Fonseca Martinez will serve as associate pastor of Holy Spirit Church in Jamestown, Ky.; Holy Redeemer Church in Greensburg, Ky.; and Good Shepherd Church in Columbia, Ky.

He has also been assigned to provide Spanish-speaking ministries to Christ the Healer Church in Edmonton, Ky.; Christ the King Church in Tompkinsville, Ky.; Emmanuel Church in Albany, Ky.; and Holy Cross Church in Burkesville, Ky. This assignment was effective Sept. 10.