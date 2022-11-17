Sister of Charity of Nazareth Miriam Frenke dies at 89

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Miriam Frenke, formerly Sister Arthur Miriam, died Nov. 16 in Louisville. She was 89 and had been an SCN for 67 years.

Sister Frenke, a native of Louisville, began her ministry teaching in Tennessee.

She spent most of her ministry in health care and healthcare education. She served in psychiatric nursing at Our Lady of Peace Hospital and in a similar role in Arkansas. For 20 years, she taught nursing at Spalding University.

She also worked in family practice at the University of Louisville and as an outreach nurse educator and pastoral coordinator at the House of Ruth and Nazareth Home.

Sister Frenke served her SCN community in administration as associate regional for the Louisville area from 1991-1996.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, Ky., followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery. Visitation will be Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul. The funeral will be available to watch online at https://nazareth.org/live.​​