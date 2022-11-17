Youth Focus

Seniors sign letters of intent

Dozens of Catholic high school seniors signed national letters of intent to play college athletics last week.

Among them are:

Assumption High School

  • Field hockey players Bella Bergner, Boston University; JoJo Cox, Maryville University; Tyler Everslage, University of Louisville; Lucy Frederick, Rhodes College; Carleigh Hofelich, Ball State University and Hannah Riddle, Indiana University.
  • Soccer player Lily Burchett; Centre College.
  • Softball players Regan Monroe, the University of Alabama at Birmingham; and Caroline Unruh, Centre College.
  • Volleyball players Gabrielle Gerry, University of South Carolina; Alexis Strong, Abilene Christian University; and Whitney Woodrow, Fordham University.
  • Swimmer Ava Fears, Centre College.

 

Mercy Academy

  • Volleyball players Lauren Dinunzi, Ohio Dominican University; Maddie Hagan, Bellarmine University; Elle Jackson, East Carolina University; Georgia Simon, Aurora University; Meredith Brown, University of North Alabama; and Kendall Yarber, University of the Cumberlands.
  • Basketball player Emma Barnett, Ohio University.
  • Soccer players Mia Grosshans, Brescia University, and Layna Hasch, Spalding University.
  • Softball player Maria McClellan, University of Pikeville.

 

Sacred Heart Academy

  • Field hockey players Sloane Wearren, Miami University of Ohio; Mamie Clark, Appalachian State University; and Hannah Lange, Centre College.
  • Lacrosse players Norah Teff, Wofford College; and Hannah Voss, Georgetown College.
  • Rower Elizabeth Mueller, Clemson University.
  • Soccer player Whitney Rogers, Eastern Kentucky University.
  • Volleyball players Lainee Mack, Flagler College; Ava Norris, Florida Atlantic University; Alyssa Furlong, Binghamton University; and Allison Moneypenny, University of the Cumberlands.
  • Beach volleyball player Vivian RoBards, University of Louisiana Monroe.

 

St. Xavier High School

  • Baseball players Landon Akers, Bellarmine University; Cooper Smith, Troy University; and Ty Starke, University of Louisville.
  • Track and field and cross country runner Sami Hattab, University of Kentucky.
  • Golfer Wes Beard, University of Kentucky.
  • Swimmer Will Scholtz, University of Texas

 

Trinity High School

  • Volleyball player Aaron Grimm, Ohio State University.
  • Golfer Michael Long, Austin Peay University.
  • Lacrosse player Chandler Newton, Stockton University.
  • Soccer player Jack Travis, Furman University.

