Seniors sign letters of intent

Dozens of Catholic high school seniors signed national letters of intent to play college athletics last week.
Among them are:
Assumption High School
- Field hockey players Bella Bergner, Boston University; JoJo Cox, Maryville University; Tyler Everslage, University of Louisville; Lucy Frederick, Rhodes College; Carleigh Hofelich, Ball State University and Hannah Riddle, Indiana University.
- Soccer player Lily Burchett; Centre College.
- Softball players Regan Monroe, the University of Alabama at Birmingham; and Caroline Unruh, Centre College.
- Volleyball players Gabrielle Gerry, University of South Carolina; Alexis Strong, Abilene Christian University; and Whitney Woodrow, Fordham University.
- Swimmer Ava Fears, Centre College.
Mercy Academy
- Volleyball players Lauren Dinunzi, Ohio Dominican University; Maddie Hagan, Bellarmine University; Elle Jackson, East Carolina University; Georgia Simon, Aurora University; Meredith Brown, University of North Alabama; and Kendall Yarber, University of the Cumberlands.
- Basketball player Emma Barnett, Ohio University.
- Soccer players Mia Grosshans, Brescia University, and Layna Hasch, Spalding University.
- Softball player Maria McClellan, University of Pikeville.
Sacred Heart Academy
- Field hockey players Sloane Wearren, Miami University of Ohio; Mamie Clark, Appalachian State University; and Hannah Lange, Centre College.
- Lacrosse players Norah Teff, Wofford College; and Hannah Voss, Georgetown College.
- Rower Elizabeth Mueller, Clemson University.
- Soccer player Whitney Rogers, Eastern Kentucky University.
- Volleyball players Lainee Mack, Flagler College; Ava Norris, Florida Atlantic University; Alyssa Furlong, Binghamton University; and Allison Moneypenny, University of the Cumberlands.
- Beach volleyball player Vivian RoBards, University of Louisiana Monroe.
St. Xavier High School
- Baseball players Landon Akers, Bellarmine University; Cooper Smith, Troy University; and Ty Starke, University of Louisville.
- Track and field and cross country runner Sami Hattab, University of Kentucky.
- Golfer Wes Beard, University of Kentucky.
- Swimmer Will Scholtz, University of Texas
Trinity High School
- Volleyball player Aaron Grimm, Ohio State University.
- Golfer Michael Long, Austin Peay University.
- Lacrosse player Chandler Newton, Stockton University.
- Soccer player Jack Travis, Furman University.