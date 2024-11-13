Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Elizabeth Middendorf dies after 74 years in ministry

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Elizabeth Middendorf, formerly Sister George Maria, died on Nov. 6 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 98 and had been a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 74 years.

Sister Middendorf, who came from Cincinnati, worked for an electric company in the payroll office before becoming a nurse. As a Sister of Charity of Nazareth, she worked in healthcare for many years.

In the archdiocese, she worked at the old St. Joseph Infirmary, the Louisville Health Department, the old Marymount Hospital in London, Ky., (now in the Diocese of Lexington), Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Nazareth Home.

Sister Middendorf also taught nursing classes and served as a campus nurse for Spalding University. She worked in Tennessee, Arkansas, a Navajo Reservation in Arizona and a hospital ship docked in Brazil.

She held degrees from Spalding College and Catholic University of America in Washington D.C.

She also volunteered with Family Scholar House/Project Women for 20 years and made quilts to raise funds for St. Agnes Church and the Little Sisters of the Poor. In 2017, she moved to Nazareth.

She is survived by her extended family and members of her religious community.

Visitation will be at 4 p.m. on Nov. 14 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, Ky. The wake service will follow at 6:30 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the church on Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorials may be offered to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.