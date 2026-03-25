Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Anne Burkardt, a teacher and pastoral minister, dies at 85

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Anne Burkardt

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Anne Burkardt (formerly Sister Marianna) died on March 19 in Louisville. She was 85 and had been an SCN for 63 years.

Sister Burkardt, a native of Bellevue, Ky., served in education, administration and pastoral ministries.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a teacher and principal at St. Joseph, St. Gabriel and St. Matthias schools. From 1970 to 1975, she helped with the foundation and operation of The de Paul School for children with learning differences.

She served her religious community as director of ongoing development, director of retirement and director of senior services. She was also active in the SCN Associate Program, serving on the Core Council.

As a pastoral minister, she served St. Francis of Assisi and St. Albert the Great churches.

Prior to her retirement in 2010, Sister Burkardt served at Nazareth Home as director of mission and pastoral care, and she volunteered there after she retired.

She is survived by her siblings Nick, Robert A., Tony and Thomas Burkardt; Patty B. Ramsey; Sara Lee (Sally) Wood; and Kathy B. Jeffers; her extended family and the SCN Community.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 26 at Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road. It will continue in Nazareth, Ky., at 4 p.m. with a wake at 6:30 p.m. in St. Vincent Church.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on March 27 at St. Vincent. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery. Services will be streamed at nazareth.org/live.

Memorial gifts may be made to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.