Sister of Charity of Nazareth Charles Mary Burns, formerly Blanche Eleanor, died June 24 in Bardstown, Ky. She was 86 and had been an SCN for nearly 65 years.

Sister Burns, a native of Louisville, received her master’s degree in elementary education at Spalding College before teaching primary grades in Tennessee and Ohio and eventually becoming a principal and headteacher.

She served her religious community in Community Services at Nazareth Home and then as director of transportation at the Motherhouse in Nazareth, Ky.

From 1992-1996, Sister Burns was a pastoral associate and coordinator of the senior citizen ministry at St. Jerome Parish at Fancy Farm.

Over the years, she volunteered in health care and social services, working in hospice in Paducah, Owensboro and Nelson County in Kentucky.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated July 1 at the Motherhouse. Burial will be in the Nazareth Cemetery. The funeral will be available to watch online at https://nazareth.org/live.​​