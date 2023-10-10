Sister of Charity of Nazareth Betty Boone dies at 89

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Elizabeth “Betty” Boone, formerly Sister Teresita, died Oct. 8 at Nazareth Home. She was 89 and had been an SCN for 66 years.

Sister Boone, a native of New Haven, Ky., ministered in elementary education for the Archdiocese of Louisville at St. Gabriel School and in Maryland, Tennessee and other Kentucky schools.

Sister Boone also served as a social worker at Sister Visitor Center, as a substitute teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools, in adult education at St. Augustine Church and Kentuckiana Metroversity, in massage therapy and as pastoral associate in Lexington, Ky.

From 1997 to 2015, Sister Boone served in volunteer ministry in Louisville. In 2022, she moved into Nazareth Home in Louisville.

She is survived by her brother Clarence Edward Boone and sister Helen Boone Greenwell, her extended family and members of her community.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent Church in Nazareth, Ky. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery. The funeral will be available to watch online at https://nazareth.org/live.​​

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.