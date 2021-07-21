Sister of Charity of Nazareth Ann Carol Mann died July 16 at Nazareth Home. She was 83 and had been a Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 58 years.

Sister Mann, a native of Louisville, served in education, social services, pastoral ministry and was active in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

She taught in Memphis and Louisville. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Barnabas School. Later, she served as director of the Louisville Tenant Association, and as pastoral associate of St. Augustine Church and Sts. Simon and Jude Church. She also ministered at Sister Visitor Center and Nazareth Home.

Beyond the archdiocese, she helped open Holy Name Day Center for inner-city youth in Mississippi and served at Our Lady of Guadalupe Multi-Service Center, Raymondville, Texas.

While serving in Memphis, she became active in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated July 21 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, Ky., with burial in Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.