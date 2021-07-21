The Catholic Conference of Kentucky, which represents Kentucky’s bishops, is adding its voice to a chorus across the country urging support for the Hyde amendment, which prohibits tax money from being used for most abortion services.

Hyde first became law in 1976 to prohibit federal funds appropriated through the Labor Department, the Health and Human Services Department and related agencies from being used to cover abortion or fund health plans that cover abortion except in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the woman would be endangered.

Hyde has been reenacted in spending bills every year since by both parties.

“But now, the House of Representatives is considering spending bills that do NOT include the Hyde language, which would open the door to federal funding of abortion for the first time,” the CCK said in an email to Catholics, asking them to take action.

The CCK urged supporters of Hyde to sign a petition started by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, available at www.notaxpayerabortion.com.

“This is very urgent,” the email alert said. “Please act today.”