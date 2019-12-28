Sister Maureen Coughlin, an educator, dies

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Maureen Coughlin (formerly Sister Maureen Francis) died at Nazareth Home on Dec. 27. She was 92 and had been a Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 69 years.

Sister Coughlin, a native of Brockton, Mass., served as an educator in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served in the education department at Spalding University as director of student teaching from 1990 to 2007. She served as principal of Presentation Academy from 1979 to 1988.

She also served as a teacher at Most Blessed Sacrament School and St. Agnes School, where she also served as assistant principal and principal.

She is survived by her brother William Francis Coughlin, her extended family and her religious community.

The visitation will be Dec. 30, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel in Louisville. Her body will arrive at the motherhouse campus in Nazareth, Ky., at 4 p.m. on Dec. 30. A prayer vigil will be held in St. Vincent Church there at 6:30 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial

in Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky, 40048.