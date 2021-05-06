Catholic Charities to host ‘Tell Me More’ virtual conversation June 3

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host its next “Tell Me More” virtual conversation session June 3 at 8:30 a.m.

During the 45 minute conversation, Catholic Charities’ CEO Lisa DeJaco Crutcher will speak to participants about the agency’s work and how individuals can get involved, an announcement from the organization said.

The announcement offered several examples, including:

Prepare new moms for motherhood.

Feed and aid those in poverty.

Welcome refugees and migrants.

Help women and men exiting human trafficking.

To join the conversation, visit cclou.org/connect/.