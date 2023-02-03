Sister Mary Lee Hansen dies at 89

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Mary Lee Hansen, formerly Sister Concepta Marie, died on Feb. 1 at Nazareth Home-Clifton. She was 89 and had been an Ursuline since 1957.

Sister Hansen, a native of Omaha, taught at Our Mother of Sorrows, St. Raphael and Our Lady of Lourdes schools, as well as Sacred Heart Model School in the 1960s and early 1970s. She served at schools in Nebraska, South Carolina and Pennsylvania.

She served the Ursuline Sisters as the director of communications beginning in 1974 and then as an administrative assistant to the Leadership Team until 2005.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Anne Clark of Salome, Arizona, a niece, great-nieces and nephews and her Ursuline community.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, with vigil at 4 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Feb. 8 in the Motherhouse Heritage Room with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed at: https://vimeo.com/event/2850498

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville and mailed to the Donor Relations Office, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.