Sister Marita Pozek, a teacher, dies at 98

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Marita Pozek died Jan. 19 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 98 and in her 74th year of religious life.

Sister Pozek, a native of Pittsburgh, began religious life as a Vincentian Sister of Charity in 1949. In 2008 she transferred her vows when the Vincentian Sisters of Charity merged with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

Sister Pozek ministered as a teacher and as a healthcare administrator in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Arkansas and Missouri.

She served for 18 years as an administrator of St. Vincent Hospital in Monett, Mo. Sister Pozek also served her community as the assistant administrator for the Vincentian Sisters of Charity Motherhouse in Pittsburgh. She volunteered with personal care and medical records at Vincentian Home from 2010 to 2020.

She is survived by members of her extended family and her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. with burial in the Sisters’ Cemetery at St. Louise Convent.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.