Sister Keough, an educator, dies at 81

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Rosemary Keough, 81, died Nov. 21 at Owensboro Health. She was in her 63rd year of religious life.

Sister Keough, a native of Auburn, N.Y., served in a variety of ministries in western Kentucky, Nebraska, New Mexico and Chile. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she was a language arts consultant for the Archdiocese of Louisville from 1976 to 1980. She also served as a teacher at St. Andrew School in Harrodsburg, Ky., from 1959 to 1962 when it was part of the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Survivors include siblings Sara Scully and John Roger Keough, both of Shepherdsville, Ky., and Thomas Patrick Keough Jr., of Westmont, Ill., and members of her religious community.

The Funeral Mass, which is private, will be celebrated on Dec. 1.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.