Sister Dolores Greenwell, a nurse, dies at 97

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Dolores Greenwell, formerly Sister John William, died Sept. 2 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 97 and had been an SCN for 77 years.

Sister Greenwell, a native of Nelson County, served in health care ministries in Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas and Washington D.C.

She earned her nursing degree from Nazareth College (now Spalding University). In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Sister Greenwell served at Our Lady of Peace Hospital and St. Joseph Infirmary in Louisville and Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Ky. Her nursing skills led her to become a surgery supervisor at Marymount Hospital in London, Ky.

Sister Greenwell served the SCN community in several ways. She was a staff nurse at the Motherhouse, a volunteer with the SCN Mission Office and an assistant sacristan for St. Vincent Church on the SCN Nazareth campus.

Upon retirement, Sister Greenwell worked in the Thrift Shop at Nazareth and provided hospitality at Russell Hall on the Nazareth Campus.

She is survived by her sisters Lavon Cecil and Charlotte Ann Hall and by her brother Albert C. Greenwell. She is also survived by her extended family and her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church. The funeral will be available to watch online at https://nazareth.org/live.​​

Memorial gifts may be sent to Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.