Seven parishes will be open for ‘7 Churches’ pilgrimage on Holy Thursday

On Holy Thursday, April 2, Catholics are invited to make a “Seven Churches” pilgrimage in the Holy Land of Kentucky, visiting seven different churches to pray before the Blessed Sacrament on the Altar of Repose.

The following churches are participating and will be open until 11 p.m. on April 2: St. Catherine of Alexandria in New Haven, St. Thomas and St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Holy Rosary and St. Rose in Springfield, Holy Cross in Loretto and St. Vincent de Paul in New Hope.

This traditional pilgrimage commemorates the final seven locations Jesus visited from his arrest on Holy Thursday to his death on Good Friday. This experience recalls his request for disciples to stay and watch with him in the garden.

Booklets will be available in all of the participating churches beginning March 20 and will contain all pertinent information for the pilgrimage.