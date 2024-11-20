Seven-minute documentary explains water ministry led by Ursuline Sister

Water By Women, a local nonprofit that specializes in water purification, will host a viewing party Dec. 5 for a new documentary called “Water By Women — Empowered by Love.”

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Larraine Lauter is the co-founder and executive director.

The documentary “highlights the extraordinary efforts of women leading water purification teams and underscores how access to clean, safe water is transforming communities around the world,” according to a press release from the nonprofit. “By empowering women to take the lead in water initiatives, Water by Women is helping to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases, improving public health and saving lives — particularly those of young children who are most vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.”

The seven-minute documentary was directed by Dave Docimo and produced by Chris and Janet Reed of Wavelength Films. The film premiered at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and Environment in Lexington, Ky., in October.

It’s available for viewing at waterbywomen.org/water-by-women-the-story/. To learn more about the viewing event or to attend, contact Sister Lauter at 356-9281.

Water By Women — which changed its name from Water With Blessings earlier this year — serves in 48 countries, according to its website.