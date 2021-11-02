Seven former and current members of Mercy Academy’s faculty and staff became Sisters of Mercy Associates during a covenant ceremony celebrated Oct. 23 at the old St. Catherine Convent on Tyler Lane.

“Sisters of Mercy associates are people who respond to the Gospel invitation of Jesus and the example of Catherine McAuley by living out the spiritual and corporal works of Mercy,” said an announcement from Mercy Academy. “They actively participate in the spiritual life of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas and pledge of service to others. They work to extend the presence of Mercy through prayer, solidarity and volunteer projects.”

The new associates are Sara Sills, school counselor, Stephanie Boyle Heitz, director of operations; Abby Kremer, social studies teacher; Kari Sims, director of service-learning and leadership; Jessica Vivona, retreat director and theology teacher; Heather Blazis, past alumnae relations manager; and Doris Gast, retired math teacher.