Series on end-of-life preparation to be hosted at St. Edward 

St. Edward Church will host a three-part series on “Witnessing a life of faith: leaving a legacy of love” at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, 16 and 23.

Oct. 9 — Father Scott Murphy and Carolyn Viegl will discuss what to expect from the last sacraments and pre-planning your funeral or memorial liturgy.

Oct. 16 — Cheryl Bruner will discuss writing and updating wills, trusts, healthcare directives and custody plans.

Oct. 23 — Ken Hardin Jr. will discuss the role of the funeral home, from preparation to burial.

Each session is free and will begin with light refreshments in the A/B Room at St. Edward. Pre-registration is helpful, but not required. For more information or to register, contact Mary Sullivan at 267-7494.