Bardstown youth spend a day in service to the elderly

Youth from the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral cleaned the windows of an elderly parishioner’s home during a day of service Sept. 7. (Photo Special to The Record)

Youth and adult team leaders from the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky. spent a day in service to the parish’s elderly parishioners Sept. 7. 

The annual event, which began in 2010, is a long-standing tradition at the parish.

This year, the parish had four teams serve at seven homes. They cleaned the inside and outside of windows, carried items up from a basement, trimmed bushes, cut down trees, pruned flowers, cleaned and organized a garage and pulled weeds.

They also spent time talking to the homeowners.

The youth finished the day of service with the vigil Mass, where they served as ministers.

Mollie O’Daniel of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., volunteered with the youth of the parish on Sept. 7. (Photo Special to The Record)
