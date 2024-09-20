Bardstown youth spend a day in service to the elderly

Youth from the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral cleaned the windows of an elderly parishioner’s home during a day of service Sept. 7. (Photo Special to The Record)

Youth and adult team leaders from the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky. spent a day in service to the parish’s elderly parishioners Sept. 7.

The annual event, which began in 2010, is a long-standing tradition at the parish.

This year, the parish had four teams serve at seven homes. They cleaned the inside and outside of windows, carried items up from a basement, trimmed bushes, cut down trees, pruned flowers, cleaned and organized a garage and pulled weeds.

They also spent time talking to the homeowners.

The youth finished the day of service with the vigil Mass, where they served as ministers.