A series of webinars on “Vatican II Impact on the Priesthood Then and Now” will be streamed on consecutive Wednesdays starting at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 through Oct. 27 on the Association of United States Catholic Priest’s (AUSCP) website.

In the videos, members of the clergy — including Father Benedict Brown, Father Joseph Merkt, Father Joseph Graffis, Father Nicholas Rice and Deacon Robert Markert — discuss their experiences serving in the Archdiocese of Louisville after Vatican II.

The series is based on a volume of reflections called “Vatican II Clergy Memoirs” penned by 13 priests and deacons. It was produced by Father Bob Bonnot of the AUSCP.

To view the series, visit https://uscatholicpriests.ourpowerbase.net/civicrm/event/register?id=64&reset=1 and register at least two hours before the scheduled start time.