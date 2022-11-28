Youth Focus

Seniors sign letters of intent

Dozens of Catholic high school seniors signed national letters of intent to play college athletics earlier this month.

Among them are:

Assumption High School — Field hockey players Bella Bergner, Boston University; JoJo Cox, Maryville University; Tyler Everslage, University of Louisville; Lucy Frederick, Rhodes College; Carleigh Hofelich, Ball State University and Hannah Riddle, Indiana University.

Soccer player Lily Burchett, Centre College.

Softball players Regan Monroe, the University of Alabama at Birmingham; and Caroline Unruh, Centre College.

Volleyball players Gabrielle Gerry, University of South Carolina; Alexis Strong, Abilene Christian University; and Whitney Woodrow, Fordham University.

Swimmer Ava Fears, Centre College.

 

St. Xavier High School — Baseball players Landon Akers, Bellarmine University; Cooper Smith, Troy University; and Ty Starke, University of Louisville.

Track and field and cross country runner Sami Hattab, University of Kentucky.

Golfer Wes Beard, University of Kentucky.

Swimmer Will Scholtz, University of Texas.

