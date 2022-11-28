Seniors sign letters of intent

Dozens of Catholic high school seniors signed national letters of intent to play college athletics earlier this month.
Among them are:
Assumption High School — Field hockey players Bella Bergner, Boston University; JoJo Cox, Maryville University; Tyler Everslage, University of Louisville; Lucy Frederick, Rhodes College; Carleigh Hofelich, Ball State University and Hannah Riddle, Indiana University.
Soccer player Lily Burchett, Centre College.
Softball players Regan Monroe, the University of Alabama at Birmingham; and Caroline Unruh, Centre College.
Volleyball players Gabrielle Gerry, University of South Carolina; Alexis Strong, Abilene Christian University; and Whitney Woodrow, Fordham University.
Swimmer Ava Fears, Centre College.
St. Xavier High School — Baseball players Landon Akers, Bellarmine University; Cooper Smith, Troy University; and Ty Starke, University of Louisville.
Track and field and cross country runner Sami Hattab, University of Kentucky.
Golfer Wes Beard, University of Kentucky.
Swimmer Will Scholtz, University of Texas.