The Golden Arrow Center for Mothers and Children, 835 E. Gray St., will hold its Purse and Jewelry Sale on Dec. 3 and 4.

The sale will be in the center, located across from St. Martin of Tours Church, on Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Purses, tote bags, scarves, wallets, jewelry and holiday items will be offered for sale. All proceeds will support the families served by Golden Arrow.