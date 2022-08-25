Second collection raises $148,332 for flood relief

A collection by parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville Aug. 6 and 7 raised more than $145,000 for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.

The collection, which currently totals $148,332, will be forwarded to Catholic Charities of Lexington. The agency is coordinating relief efforts with parishes in the affected counties.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre had asked Catholics in the Archdiocese of Louisville to support the relief efforts of the Diocese of Lexington after deadly flooding wreaked havoc on Eastern Kentucky beginning July 26. The flood’s death toll stands at 39, according to the office of the governor.