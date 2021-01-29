Archdiocesan News

Scripture course to be offered by Office of Multicultural Ministry

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry and its African American Ministries will offer “Introduction to Scripture from an Africentric Perspective,” an in-person formation class, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.

Participants will “explore the Black presence in the Bible” through lectures, discussion, video and role-playing, according to a news release from OMM. Familiar biblical passages will be “re-framed with an Africentric lens to ‘break open the word,’ ” the release said.

Father John Judie, retired priest of the archdiocese, will present the workshop, part of OMM’s Daniel Rudd Formation Institute. Rudd, a civil rights leader and prominent journalist in his time, was born into slavery in Bardstown, Ky., in 1854.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited and proper social distancing will be enforced. Participants must wear a face mask.

The cost is $25. The fee includes workshop handouts, a continental breakfast and lunch. The workshop will take place at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway. For more information or to register, contact OMM at 471-2146.

