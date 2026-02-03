Scouts earn religious emblems

Ben Fields, a member of Pack 306 at St. Margaret Mary Church, received the Parvuli Dei Emblem Feb. 1 from Father Troy Overton, chaplain of the Catholic Committee on Scouting, and Woody Edwards, chairman of the Parvuli Dei Emblem and Ben’s grandfather. Ben’s parents, Emily and Monty Fields looked on. (Photo Special to The Record)

The Catholic Committee on Scouting held its 80th annual Prayer Service and Emblem Presentation for Scouts BSA at the Cathedral of the Assumption Feb. 1. More than 100 Scouts and adult leaders were honored.

Awards were presented to the following:

Five adult leaders received the St. George Emblem for Outstanding Service to Catholic Scouting. They are: Jason Brown and Bill Davenport, representing St. Gabriel Church; Kent Fillecia, a member of St. Frances of Rome Church, representing St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky.; Joshua Norris, representing St. Athanasius Church; and Eric Pohler, representing St. Martha Church.

The following Scouting units received the Pope Paul VI Quality Unit Award:

Troop 4, Boy — St. Agnes Church

Troop 4, Girl — St. Agnes

Troop 175 — St. Edward Church

Pack 243 — St John Paul II Church

Troop 243 — St. John Paul II

Pack 306 — St. Margaret Mary Church

Troop 306 — St. Margaret Mary

Pack 346 — St. Gabriel

Troop 346, Boy — St. Gabriel

Troop 346, Girl — St. Gabriel

Pack 765 — St. Michael Church

Troop 765 — St. Michael

Fifteen Scouts received the Pillars of Faith pin for receiving all four Catholic Religious emblems — Light of Christ, Parvuli Dei, Ad Altare Dei and Pope Pius XII. Listed by their units, they are:

Troop 4B, St. Agnes — Sawyer Grissom and Nicholas Hettinger.



Troop 109, St. Francis of the Fields — Julian Swett of St. Bernadette Church.



Troop 327, St. Albert the Great Church — Vincent Biagi, Nicholas Fish, Liam Ising, Michael Thomas.



Troop 346, St. Gabriel — Mathew Frick, Josh Frick, Louis Sillman and Evan Wartman.



Troop 346G, St. Gabriel — Emma Hoffman.



Troop 366, St. Athanasius — Xavier Norris.



Troop 477, St. Aloysius, Pewee Valley — Mathew Doyle and Ethan Gilley.



In addition, 28 high school-age Scouts earned the Pope Pius XII Emblem; 26 Scouts earned the Ad Altare Dei (To the Altar of God Emblem); 23 Cub Scouts received the Parvuli Dei (Child of God Emblem) and 36 Cub Scouts received the Light of Christ Award.