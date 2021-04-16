Scout hopes his effort shows foster children that people care

Luke McArthur, a member of St. Edward Church’s Boy Scout Troop 175 and a junior at Trinity High School, is on the road to becoming an Eagle Scout after a successful effort to aid children served by Home of the Innocents.

He spearheaded a collection drive to collect duffle bags, personal hygiene products and other items. He enlisted the help of people from three parishes who gave generously to the cause, yielding a collection worth more than $13,000.

“I’ve been very blessed in my own family life and wanted to help out others who may not be as fortunate, McArthur explained in a summary of his project for The Record. “When I learned that many foster children arrive with their belongings in a garbage bag, it saddened me. I hope these duffle bags give them some needed supplies and a more decent way to carry their belongings.”

Parishioners from St. Edward contributed as well as parishioners of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Thomas More churches, “because my former pastor, Father Troy Overton, is now at those parishes. Both he and Father Scott Murphy (pastor at St. Edward) were very helpful.”

Offering thanks to all those who helped, as well as those who work at Home of the Innocents, McArthur said, “I was able to fill 156 duffle bags with items such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion and other personal care items. There were also thousands of other items donated, including earbuds, flashlights, journals.

“I hope when a foster child gets this bag, they know that there are many people that care about them and their future,” he added.