St. Gabriel School is hosting a “Souper Bowl of Caring” canned food drive Feb. 6-10, the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Feb. 12.

This year, St. Bernard, St. Rita and St. Athanasius schools are also taking part.

The drive, which will benefit a local food bank, is organized by members of St. Gabriel’s student council.

Last year the drive collected more than 1,600 cans that were donated to Fern Creek Highview United Ministry.