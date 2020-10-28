Sanctuary at St. Martin of Tours is vandalized

St. Martin of Tours Church, 639 Shelby Street, suffered damage to the sanctuary of the church Oct. 25.

The front altar was severely damaged, according to Father Paul Beach, pastor of St. Martin.

In a letter he sent to parishioners Oct. 27, Father Beach said an individual entered the sanctuary of the church late Sunday evening “and before being subdued, did considerable damage to the main altar.” The parish security guard acted swiftly, Father Beach said, and Louisville Metro Police Department responded.

“The first thing I ask of you is to pray for this poor soul who committed these acts, who is so obviously troubled. He is currently in police custody and will be prosecuted for his crimes,” Father Beach said.

In the letter, he noted, that all the damage can be repaired or replaced. He will work with Catholic Mutual, the archdiocesan insurance company to address the damages.

The church will be closed in the next several days as damage is assessed.