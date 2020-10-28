‘Exploring Illness,’ a virtual retreat set for Nov. 14

The Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph will present “Exploring Illness,” a virtual retreat Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. including a lunch break between 11:30 a.m. and 1p.m.

The event will “explore how illness can bring forth transformation and growth of our life in God,” according to a press release.

The retreat will be led by Maryann Joyce, director of the Mount St. Joseph Conference and Retreat Center in Maple Mount, Ky., and will include presentations, storytelling, journal prompts, group sharing, poetry and music.

Themes for discussion will include “surrender and trust, vulnerability, and acceptance.” The cost is $30.

To register, contact the center at 270-229-0206, retreatcenter@maplemount.org or visit https://ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-sponsored-programs/.