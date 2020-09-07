‘Salute to the Game’ luncheon to be presented live on WAVE 3

The Catholic Education Foundation will host the 13th annual Salute to the Game Luncheon Sept. 22 in a virtual format.

This year’s live event will be presented by WAVE 3 News and will be aired at noon on “WAVE 3 Listens Live!” hosted by John Ramsey.

The annual luncheon celebrates the long-standing rivalry between St. Xavier High School and Trinity High School. The live half-hour television segment will feature Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz; Dr. Rob Mullen, Trinity president; Bob Beatty, head coach of Trinity; Paul Colistra, St. Xavier president; Kevin Wallace, head coach of St. Xavier; student-athletes from each school; and Louis Straub, Independence Bank president.

The luncheon has raised $2.7 million in support of Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Louisville in 12 years. Last year, the event netted an all-time high of $450,000 and organizers said they hope to top that figure this year.

For the first time, the CEF will feature a lead sponsor for the event. Independence Bank will contribute $40,000. Independence Bank, based in Owensboro, Ky., began its Louisville operations two years ago.

Sponsorship and support opportunities for the event are available. For more information on this event or to learn more about the CEF, visit ceflou.org or call 585-2747.

The annual football game between St. Xavier and Trinity will take place on Set. 25 at 8 p.m.

The Catholic Education Foundation provides tuition assistance to families that can’t afford to send their children to Catholic schools.