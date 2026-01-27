Saints for Kids — How to celebrate the feast of Saint Brigid

Zoe Jilek, an eighth-grader at St. Raphael School, depicted St. Brigid with this drawing. (Art by Zoe Zilek)

Hannah Moody, a seventh-grader at St. Raphael School, depicted St. Brigid with this drawing. (Art by Hannah Moody)

Kaydence Meinhart, a seventh-grader at St. Raphael School, depicted St. Brigid with this drawing. (Art by Kaydence Meinhart)

Lisa Browning, a seventh-grader at St. Raphael School, depicted St. Brigid with this drawing. (Art by Lisa Browning)

Valentina Malagon Ruiz, a seventh-grader at St. Raphael School, depicted St. Brigid with this drawing. (Art by Valentina Malagon Ruiz)

Emma Groh, a junior from Elizabethtown High School, depicted St. Brigid with this drawing. (Art by Emma Groh)

St. Brigid

Feast day: Feb. 1

St. Brigid was born in Ireland around the year 450 AD.

She and her mother, who was a Christian, were enslaved. Her father, who was not a Christian, was a wealthy man.

Growing up, Brigid often gave away her family’s possessions to the needy, which got her into trouble.

One day, Brigid gave away all of the family’s butter to a poor man. But then Brigid prayed, and the butter reappeared in the dish!

Her father wanted her to marry, but she wanted to give her life totally to God. So she became a nun and spent her life starting convents. Convents are homes where nuns live and pray together.

To celebrate her feast day, learn how to make homemade butter with the help of a parent. To make butter, pour one cup of cold heavy cream into a mason jar. Then, shake the jar for 10 to 20 minutes until the butter is formed. Spread it on some toast for a snack!