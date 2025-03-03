Saints for Kids – Celebrate the feast day of Saints Perpetua and Felicity

Desbry Brown, a fourth-grader at Ascension School depicted St. Perpetua and St. Felicity in this drawing with colored pencils. (Art by Desbry Brown)

Saints Perpetua and Felicity

Feast day: March 7

St. Perpetua and St. Felicity were born about 150 years after Jesus was crucified and resurrected. That’s about 1,850 years ago!

Even though they lived long ago, we know the story of Perpetua and Felicity because Perpetua had a diary.

St. Perpetua was a wife and had a baby. St. Felicity was married and pregnant with her first baby.

When Perpetua and Felicity found out about Jesus and wanted to become Christians, they were put into prison.

St. Perpetua’s father told her not to call herself a “Christian” so she and her baby would be safe. But, St. Perpetua and St. Felicity had courage and said they were Christians. They even got baptized in the prison.

St. Felicity gave birth to a baby girl in the prison. Shortly after that, St. Perpetua and St. Felicity were killed. They are known as “martyrs” because they died for their faith.

On their feast day, pray for people who are in danger because they are Christians.

