Letter from the Archbishop  — Collection to support Black and Indian Mission, Mar. 8-9

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On the weekend of March 8-9, our parishes will collect funds to support the Black and Indian Mission. This collection provides for the pastoral needs of our African American, Native American, and Alaskan Native brothers and sisters throughout the United States.

Pope Francis calls us to share the love, faith, and hope of Jesus Christ with others. The Black and Indian collection is an example of that mission. This collection helps support our missionary brothers and sisters who provide hope in areas where they serve.

Your donations provide for the presence of missionaries in African American, Native American, and Alaskan Native missions, parishes, schools, religious education programs and many diocesan programs and projects that strengthen the work of the Gospel. This includes programs for the Black Apostolate in the Archdiocese of Louisville. Your partnership places Bibles and catechetical materials in the hands of priests, consecrated men and women and lay leaders. Your sacrifice supports pastoral work across the country and makes it possible to train catechists, permanent deacons, and seminarians for future generations.

Thank you for considering a gift to this mission of faith and hope. For more information, see www.blackandindianmission.org. Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville