Saint Serra Club hosts annual luncheon for seminarians

Associate vocation director Father Kien Nguyen, center, chatted with members of the Saint Serra Club during its annual seminarian luncheon. The club promotes religious vocations and meets monthly to pray for and support religious callings. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Saint Serra Club hosted its annual seminarian luncheon Aug. 4 at the Maloney Center, meeting new seminarians and checking in with those who are already in formation for the priesthood.

The international club is dedicated to promoting religious vocations and its members pray for and support seminarians throughout the year.

Lynn Haner, Saint Serra Club vice president of membership, shared photos with seminarian Van Tran before the annual seminarian luncheon began Aug. 4. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

During the luncheon, the seminarians introduced themselves and told club members what they did over the summer. Their summer ministries spanned the spectrum, from serving at parishes to working at hospitals, from visiting Rome to working with Catholic Charities ministries.

Father Martin Linebach, the interim director of the Vocation Office and the archdiocese’s vicar general, said working with the seminarians has brought him “a joy and satisfaction I wasn’t prepared for.”

Seminarian Cuong Le, right, spoke with a Saint Serra Club member during the annual seminarian luncheon Aug. 4. Le is a native of Vietnam and attends Theological College in Washington, D.C. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

“We’re going to be in good hands,” he said, before introducing the seminarians. “The church is going to be in good hands.”

The Archdiocese of Louisville currently has 12 seminarians in formation for the priesthood.

Seminarian Evrard Muhoza introduced himself to the members of the Saint Serra Club during the annual seminarian luncheon at the Maloney Center Aug. 4. Muhoza is a native of Burundi who came to the United States in 2014 as a refugee. In 2018 he became a seminarian.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre attended the luncheon and expressed his gratitude for the Saint Serra Club members, as well as for the seminarians.

“Priests don’t just fall from the sky,” he said. “Vocations are nurtured from seeds planted many years ago. Thank you for helping plant those seeds,” he told club members.

Conor McClure is one of the archdiocese’s newest seminarians, having submitted his application only months ago. He attended the Saint Serra Club’s annual seminarian luncheon at the beginning of the month and met the other seminarians and members of the club. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

