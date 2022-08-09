Saint Serra Club hosts annual luncheon for seminarians

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Saint Serra Club hosted its annual seminarian luncheon Aug. 4 at the Maloney Center, meeting new seminarians and checking in with those who are already in formation for the priesthood.

The international club is dedicated to promoting religious vocations and its members pray for and support seminarians throughout the year.

During the luncheon, the seminarians introduced themselves and told club members what they did over the summer. Their summer ministries spanned the spectrum, from serving at parishes to working at hospitals, from visiting Rome to working with Catholic Charities ministries.

Father Martin Linebach, the interim director of the Vocation Office and the archdiocese’s vicar general, said working with the seminarians has brought him “a joy and satisfaction I wasn’t prepared for.”

“We’re going to be in good hands,” he said, before introducing the seminarians. “The church is going to be in good hands.”

The Archdiocese of Louisville currently has 12 seminarians in formation for the priesthood.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre attended the luncheon and expressed his gratitude for the Saint Serra Club members, as well as for the seminarians.

“Priests don’t just fall from the sky,” he said. “Vocations are nurtured from seeds planted many years ago. Thank you for helping plant those seeds,” he told club members.