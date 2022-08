The Passionist Earth and Spirit Center, 1924 Newburg Road, will host a community conversation with Dr. Raymond Burse of the NAACP Louisville Branch on Aug. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The discussion will center on Jefferson County Public Schools’ new Student Assignment Plan, its implications and education equity in Louisville.

There’s no charge for the event, but donations will be accepted. To learn more and to register, visit https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/.