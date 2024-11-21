Sacramentally Married — Engaged Encounter offers couples the premier marriage preparation

Deacon Stephen Bowling

As someone who has been responsible for marriage preparation in the Archdiocese of Louisville for close to 10 years now, I am delighted to announce the local rebirth and reinvigoration of what is universally recognized as the very best Catholic marriage preparation program: Engaged Encounter.

As indicated on their website, Engaged Encounter is “a community‐based Catholic marriage preparation ministry based on Catholic teachings and values that emphasizes the relationship of the couples in terms of their sacramental commitment.”

On the surface this sounds both understandable and expected, but the program operates on a far deeper level. It utilizes volunteer couples who have been through the program and believe in its unique approach, a couple-centered approach in the age-old Catholic tradition of witnessing.

Just like in the earliest days of the faith, telling others the Good News as it actively moves in one’s life is the most powerful way of learning the truth of Jesus Christ.

Working on a weekend retreat model, Engaged Encounter utilizes not only presentations but also one-on-one reflections and journaling on the part of the couples themselves, something simply not possible in other formats.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, local parishes host the couples all day on a Saturday and most of the day on a Sunday, where they are welcomed and included in the parish Mass celebrations. What better way to start the most important journey in life than in the living presence of Christ?

Engaged Encounter in the Archdiocese of Louisville is run by some amazing folks, in full partnership and cooperation with the Office of Family and Life Ministries, to provide a solid beginning for marriage here in our local communities.

I encourage all couples seeking marriage to seriously consider this option for their preparation and for all parishes to recommend it as the very best way forward into a sacramentally-married life.



For more information, check out their website at www.engagedencounter.com.