Right to Life honors local Catholic women

Local Catholics Marie Curran and Ellen Wichmann will be honored by Right to Life of Louisville at its annual Celebration of Life Banquet July 16.

Wichmann, director of Little Way Pregnancy Resource Center and a member of St. Michael Church, will receive the Right to Life Educational Foundation of Kentucky, Inc. Award. The award recognizes an “outstanding person who has consistently demonstrated his or her commitment to respect for human life by counteracting abortion, infanticide and euthanasia in the Commonwealth of Kentucky through exceptional educational efforts,” according to an announcement from Right to Life.

Wichmann developed Little Way’s “Parenting for Success” educational program, the announcement said, adding, “Through education, love, and support, Ellen’s team works diligently to play its part in the fight for life one heart and mind at a time.”

Curran, a volunteer with Right to Life of Louisville since 1980 and a member of St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty, Ky., will receive the Schuhmann A. Montgomery, Sr. Volunteer Award.

The award’s namesake, who died in 2001, was a lifetime board member of Right to Life and was married to the organization’s executive director Margie Montgomery. He encouraged her as she began holding pro-life meetings in their home 50 years ago, the announcement said.

Curran “has been one of the top, if not THE top, fundraiser for the Kentucky Right to Life Walk for Life, held here in Louisville for many years,” the announcement said. “She is also the top fundraiser for the Meade-Breckinridge County Right to Life affiliate community for the annual Right to Life membership drives. She is easily able to communicate the value of life for she demonstrates it daily within her family unity and in the community.”

Right to Life will celebrate its 50th anniversary at its July 16 banquet. For more information and tickets, visit krla.org or call Right to Life at 895-5959.