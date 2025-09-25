Respect Life Month Events – October 2025

Oct. 1 — Members of parish respect life groups are invited to gather for Mass, fellowship, solidarity and continuing education at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road. Confession will be available at 5 p.m., Mass will be at 6:30 p.m. and the program will follow.

Oct. 18 — Active Walking with Moms in Need groups and new groups that have committed leaders are invited to an event focused on sharing best practices, fellowship and tips for effectiveness from 10 a.m. to noon in the parish hall of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road.

Oct. 28 — Catholics interested in making informed decisions about end-of-life questions are invited to a frank discussion focused on church teaching and Kentucky law at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road. It will begin with confessions at 5 p.m., Mass at 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion led by Father Tony Smith and attorney Misty Clark Vantrease.